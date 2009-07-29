July 24th Elections Update

On the evening of July 24th, I chaired a special membership (general) meeting of CKLN Radio Incorporated at which were elected community and volunteer staff representatives to the corporation's board of directors.
The new directors elected are Barry Johnson, Ron Nelson, Andrew Lehrer, and Caldwell Taylor. A seat for former core staff went unfilled.
Tom Richmond, station manager of CJAI Amherst Island, coordinated member registration and election processes.
It appeared that there were at least 150 members present. All necessary procedural motions, including motions to establish or validate election processes, were passed with large super-majorities (two-thirds majorities). When balloting for the board positions was complete, I hand-counted all ballots, and the count was verified by separate tallies from four member scrutineers, with several other scrutineers supervising.
In my opinion, this election was held in as fair and democratic a manner as was possible given the circumstances.
John Harris Stevenson
President | CHUO 89.1 FM Ottawa
Advisory Board | National Campus and Community Radio Association
Wednesday, July 29, 2009
2 comments:
I think what everyone would like to know is.. when will programming return to the air?
Thank you
Hopefully Never!!!!
