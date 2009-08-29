Statement from CKLN Board of Directors

Over the past four weeks we (The Board) have been working on gaining access to the station. RSU and The Palin Foundation locked the doors in February due to an incident at the station with the old board.
We as the newly elected members of the new board have been told that the doors will be opened to us, but a new lease agreement must be put in place before the doors to the can be opened. As of this date no agreement has been presented to us, four weeks after we were elected. We were informed that by a date in mid August an agreement would be ready however that date has past and we are now told to expect this agreement in the next few days.
From the time we were elected we have expressed the importance numerous times to RSU and Palin Foundation of having the station back up and running ASAP.
The CRTC has express concern about the station and it is vital that we meet our promise of performance.
The board has held off making any statement in the hope that we would have something more positive to report to the members. We wait in anticipation of the agreement and gaining access to the station.
As soon as this happens we will inform you ASAP.
Yours truly,
The Board
CKLN Radio 88.1fm
55 Gould Street
Toronto, Ontario
M5B 1E9
No comments:
Post a Comment