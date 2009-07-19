Urgent Reminder - Please Attend Board Elections on July 24, 2009

Please attend, participate and spread the word!
A meeting to hold elections to fill seats on the CKLN's board ofdirectors will be held at 6:30 PM of Friday July 24, 2009. MeetingLocation: Oakham Lounge, 2nd Floor, 63 Gould Street (Southwest cornerof Church and Gould).
MAP
ELECTION DETAILS:
ELECTION DETAILS:
1. The positions up for election are: 2 Community Reps, 2 Volunteer Reps, & 1 Former Core Staff
2. Voting will take place at Oakham Lounge, 2nd Floor, 63 Gould Street (Ryerson Campus, South-west corner of Church and Gould) on Friday, July 24 @ 6:30 PM
3. Volunteers and staff members eligible to vote and run for election will have worked at least three hours during at least one six-week period, between February 1st 2008 and June 10th 2009.
4. A former core staff (Eligible positions include: Station Manager, Program Director, News Director, and Music Director) would have worked at CKLN at any time in at least one of those positions and no longer works at CKLN in any position.
(NOTE: Staff members, meaning paid core & part-time staff as well as volunteers, are all eligible to vote to elect the 2 volunteer reps and the former core staff rep)
ALERT! There is a new urgency behind this very short notice but crucial call to action: A week and half ago the working group trying to resolve the impasse that has the station under lockdown received notice from the Ryerson Student Centre building management (the Palin Foundation) that if no election is held by the 24th of July, CKLN's studios and offices at the Centre may be re-allocated.
This new urgency has helped forge an agreement to ensure elections are held promptly. While this short period is less than ideal, we hope that you all will agree that CKLN is still worth the effort to attend and participate in these elections.
In community and solidarity,
TBOR Organizing Committee
No comments:
Post a Comment