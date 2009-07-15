Context for CKLN July 24 Board Elections '09

IMPORTANT BACKGROUND INFORMATION
July 21, 2009
1.0 Over the last 12-14 months, there have been numerous occasions where disputes at or about CKLN have ended in the police being called to the Ryerson Student Centre at 55 Gould St. and at
the CKLN offices. This has been well publicized in various media.
1.1 Approximately four months ago, there was a break in at CKLN. It is alleged that the break in was perpetrated by a person who purports to be a CKLN Board member (Paulette Hamilton) and a former paid staff member (David James Cooper). The police were called. It is reported that police responded in at least seven cars. Paulette Hamilton and David James Cooper were arrested and led away in handcuffs.
A short time after that incident, the “Palin Foundation” operating as “The Ryerson Student Centre” chose to lock out CKLN staff and management for security and safety reasons.
On or about July 9, 2009, a written notice - dated July 6, 2009 - was posted at the entrance of the CKLN offices at 55 Gould St. (“The Space”).
In its notice, the Palin Foundation stated that there must be an election no later than July 24, 2009 to elect directors to the Board of CKLN or “The Space” (CKLN offices) would be “reallocated” to a different group or purpose at their discretion. The notice included a statement that the governance dispute has gone on for over a year.
The ultimatum by the Palin Foundation clearly threatens the continued existence of CKLN Inc – 88.1 FM.
There must be an election on July 24, 2009 to meet the Palin Foundation ultimatum and provide an opportunity for CKLN to reoccupy “The Space” at 55 Gould St.
All individuals purporting to act as boards of CKLN have been apprised of the Palin Foundation ultimatum via the email (ALL LIST).
A short term committee has formed to implement the election process. The committee’s membership as of July 12, 2009 is: Conrad Collaco, Michael Harnett, Arnold Minors, Ron Nelson, and PeterToh.
Wednesday, July 15, 2009
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment