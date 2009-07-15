CKLN Membership Guidelines

Membership Categories Eligible to Vote and/or Run in July 24 Elections are:
Staff Member
CKLN Bylaw Clause 5.2a states: “To be considered as a Staff Member, an individual must have performed work of any kind for the station for a period of at least three hours in any six-week period, unless circumstances warrant such absences as deemed reasonable by the core-staff, subject to Board review." Clause 5.2 states that a staff member includes core staff, part-time staff and volunteer staff.
To be considered a Staff Member for the purposes of this meeting, you must have worked or volunteered at CKLN for at least 3 hours in any 6-week period between February 1st 2008 and March 31st 2009.
Community Member
CKLN Bylaw Clause 5.3 states: “To qualify as a Community Member, an individual shall not be Student, core or part-time Staff member and must make a minimum contribution to CKLN each year as established by the Board from time to time.”
For the purpose of this meeting, to be considered a Community Member, you must have made a receipted donation in 2008-09 in the amount of at least $20, or make a donation of at least $20 at the meeting.
Former Core Staff
CKLN Bylaw Clause 5.3a: “The Core Staff shall be in the employment of the Board of Directors and will be comprised of a Station Manager, a Program Director, a News Director and a Music Director.”
To be Former Core Staff, you must have been previously employed at CKLN as one of: Station Manager, Program Director, News Director or Music Director. Further, you must not be employed presently at CKLN in any capacity.
Wednesday, July 15, 2009
