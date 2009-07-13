Urgent Update Re. Elections re-schedule

Dear CKLN Community Members, Volunteers and Friends,
A meeting to hold elections to CKLN's board of directors will be held on the evening of Friday July 24, 2009.
During the last few weeks since our last efforts to hold an election were unsuccessful, many of us have been working to bring about a solution that would return CKLN to air as the valuable and accessible community broadcaster we have loved.
Tonight (July 10) we came to an agreement that elections would be held on July 24, 2009. Notice of the meeting has been posted at 55 Gould Street on the Ryerson Campus.
CAMPUS CENTRE
There is a new urgency that has helped compel our working group to choose the 24th as an election date. Earlier this week we received notice from the group that manages the space that CKLN inhabits. We have been informed that if no election is held by the 24th of July, CKLN's studios and offices in the Campus Centre may be re allocated. This new urgency has helped forge an agreement to ensure elections are held promptly.
This election date is two weeks away. While this short period is less than ideal and the long journey we have taken to get here has exhausted much energy and enthusiasm, I hope you will agree that CKLN is still worth the effort to attend and participate in these elections.
ELECTION DETAILS:
- Who: The positions for which there will be an election include Community Representatives (2), Volunteer Representatives (2) and Former Core Staff Representative(1).
- Where: 55 Gould Street - Ryerson Campus - Room TBA.
- When: July 24, 2009. Exact time is TBA but likely 6:30 or 7 pm.
We will provide more detail as soon as possible, but expectations are that some conditions for the election will be:
1. Volunteers and staff members eligible to vote and run for election will have worked at least three hours in at least one six week period , between 1 February 2008 and 10 June 2009.
2. A former core staff (Station Manager, Program Director, News Director, or Music Director) would have worked at CKLN at any time in at least one of those positions and no longer works at CKLN in any position. (Staff members - core staff, part-time staff and volunteers are eligible to vote for volunteer representatives and former core staff representative.)
ABOUT THIS EMAIL:
I do not issue this email on behalf of the other members of this working group, merely as an individual present at the meeting where these details were discussed, who has chosen to report the results.
What CKLN now becomes will depend on the commitment of you in the communities to whom CKLN has given voice for 25 years. Please make your voice heard on CKLN's behalf at the July 24, 2009 election. This may be our last chance.
In Solidarity
Conrad Collaco
(Former Core Staff Board Rep.)
Monday, July 13, 2009
1 comment:
Thank you for the update.
Do you have any suggestions for those of us who were regular listeners but not staff or volunteers? Is there anything we can do? Would you recommend we attend the meeting on July 24(are we even allowed)?
Please continue to update this site with any new developments.
Thank you,
A devoted long-time listener
Post a Comment