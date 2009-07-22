Important Update - Re. July 24 Elections

For those attending the CKLN meeting at Oakham House (2nd Floor, 63 Gould Street) on July 24 at 6:30 PM, please be advised that there will be a picket action taking place in front of this Ryerson venue organized by the Jewish Defense League protesting a 4 day course on Islamic history being taught at the same building as our meeting. There may be police and security presence.
Special Note: Ryerson Students are welcome to attend and be part of this meeting. However, elections for their seats will not take place during the proceedings of July 24th. Student Rep elections are organized and handled by the Ryerson Student Union, the organizational body that represents and advocates on behalf of the student community at Ryerson.
Registration: There will be a table set up at the meeting dedicated to registering and renewing CKLN community members (NOTE: A donation or pledge to CKLN in the amount of $20 ensures community membership).
Registration will begin at 6PM.
Minutes from the 24JULY2009 Meeting are being typed up now, and should be available once they have been vetted for accuracy.
I am sure everyone wants to get this right, so please be patient for a few days.
They will be provided to the new CKLN Board, and it will be their responsibility to post them.
Tom
