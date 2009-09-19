Volunteer Staff Meeting Notice: Sept. 23 @ 6 PM

NOTICE
Attn. Volunteer Staff Members of CKLN
There will be a meeting of all CKLN volunteer staff on Wednesday September 23, 2009 at 6pm.
It will be held in the meeting room at the Toronto Public Library Parliament Branch at 269 Gerrard Street East, located on the southwest corner of Parliament St. and Gerrard St. East.
Parking: Street parking along Berkeley St.
Public Transit: TTC Parliament #65 bus southbound from Castle Frank subway station to Gerrard Street, and/or TTC Carlton/Gerrard #506 streetcar to the corner of Parliament and Gerrard.
Agenda items (draft)
1. CRTC meeting
2. Returning to programming
3. Other business
