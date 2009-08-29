NCRA post: "A Big Step Forward at CKLN"

Wed, 2009-07-29 12:54 — kmatthews
Thanks to local volunteers, and the facilitating work of two NCRA volunteers, CKLN is one giant step closer to restoring itself as Ryerson University's campus radio station, and taking back its role in supporting local arts, culture and information.
CKLN has been struggling under the weight of strife over its governance - uncertainty over who actually runs the station - compounded by financial and other problems. On March 6 of this year, the station's space was locked and their funding frozen - held in trust by the Ryerson Students' Union until such time as the station community could work out their governance situation. It appears that time has come.
John Harris Stevenson of the NCRA Advisory Board, and Tom Richmond, NCRA Treasurer, facilitated the meeting on July 24, which resulted in the fair election of four volunteers as the CKLN Board of Directors. They are about to begin some important and challenging work.
CKLN serves an important local and student community, and has long been a prominent member of the NCRA in the past, as Toronto's "voice of the underground." There is still a road of recovery to travel, but we have renewed hope that CKLN can be restored to a vital position in Canadian campus and community broadcasting.
The NCRA is proud to have been able to offer some help, and relieved to see progress made. Canada and Toronto were on the verge of losing the station, which would be a real blow to community broadcasting and the many thousands of us who love it.
1 comment:
