CKLN Update - Back on the Airwaves!!

On October 30th two students reps were elected to help fill in the 4 soon to be vacated positions on the board. All was done in accordance to the CKLN governing by-laws.
On October 28th, CKLN Radio Incorporated held its 2009 Annual General Meeting on Oakham Lounge (2nd floor, Oakham House, 63 Gould Street on the campus of Ryerson University). This meeting was widely publicized and was well attended by students, community and volunteers. A neutral chair was elected (with an overwhelming majority of votes) to help navigate a long but productive night.
The elections results for volunteer and community reps to the board as are as follows:Ron Nelson and Barry Johnson were elected as Staff reps. Andrew Lehrer and Mike Harnett were elected as Community reps.
On Monday, November 9th the new elected Board of Directors plans to hold its first meeting following this year's AGM. A scheduling of student by-elections will be part of the meeting's agenda to help fill in the remaining two vacancies.
All in all, it is refreshing and encouraging to witness a board working hard to rebuild CKLN from the ground up and with the participation of dedicated and ELECTED reps.
