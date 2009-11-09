Accounting Error Creates Billing Dispute

THIS BLOG CHRONICLES THE EFFORTS MADE BY MEMBERS - COMMUNITY, PROGRAMMERS & STUDENTS - TO RECLAIM CKLN 88.1 FM AND END THE LOCKOUT OF MORE THAN 50 PROGRAMMERS IN 2008. READ HERE PAST AND PRESENT POSTS ABOUT THE FIGHT AGAINST THE REPRESSION AND CENSORSHIP BY AN ILLEGITIMATE BOARD AND MANAGEMENT WHICH LED TO THE TEMPORARY SHUT DOWN OF A RESPECTED AND IMPORTANT COMMUNITY RADIO OUTLET IN TORONTO AND CANADA. PLEASE JOIN OUR EFFORTS TO REBUILD AND RECLAIM OUR RADIO!