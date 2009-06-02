Tuesday, June 2, 2009

COMMUNITY MEETING - Re. June 14 Elections

The board of directors elected by community and volunteers at CKLN through the elections held in April and May of 2008 will be holding an information meeting for members of the CKLN community. The BoD will address the upcoming elections to be held on Sunday June 14 at 2 pm. 

This meeting will be held between 7-9 PM on Thursday June 4, 2009 @ OISE, 2nd Floor, Room 2227.

All are encouraged to attend.

A location address and directions will be posted shortly. We know this is short notice and appreciate any effort you can make to attend this meeting. For more information please contact Catherine at 416.533.6630 or catherine.holliday@utoronto.ca
